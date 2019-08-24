Highly privileged for Mahesh Babu’s love, confidence: Adivi Sesh

By | Published: 10:09 pm

After a series of consecutive hits, Adivi Sesh added another feather to his cap with the blockbuster Evaru which was a value-add to the banner PVP and the image of Sesh in tandem. Along with huge revenues, the film also accentuated the image of Sesh as one of the most credible forces to reckon with.

Sesh is excited with the success as he is poised to enter another league with a role of a patriot who staked his life for the country’s sake. He could not stop feeling elated about the honourable prospect of portraying a national hero called Sandeep Unnikrishnan.Talking about his attachment to the project, the actor said that he was happy with his films winning accolades.

“When it comes to cinema, it involves a lot many things like budgets, credibility and business and so on. Experiences in terms of success and failure are not strange to me as I learnt so much from them. At this juncture, the success of Evaru has pushed me into a list of actors whom audience take seriously,” Sesh said.

Prince Mahesh Babu is going to bankroll the film Major with Sesh in the lead. “Mahesh Babu and the role together made me feel that I should give my best-ever to keep their levels up. I have put in practice all that is needed for the film — right from dieting to physical exercises. I will strive to live up to Mahesh Babu’s expectations; he made me a privileged actor,” he added.

The film is scheduled to begin shoot from October.