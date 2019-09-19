Highway bridge breaches in Kamareddy, transportation interrupted

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Kamareddy: Due to heavy inflows, a temporary road bridge over a stream breached at Pedda Devada village of Bichkunda mandal in the district, causing interruptions to road transport services in-between Telangana-Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Due to the heavy rains witnessed on Wednesday in upper areas of in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Pedda Devada stream received heavy inflows. As the stream in spate, the temporary bridge built over it breached on Banswada-Bichkunda highway.

Due to the breach of bridge, road connectivity between Banswada-Bichkunda, the main transport way of ingress and egress between Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka States, was interrupted. Police officials arranged security near the bridge to prevent locals from crossing the steam which has swollen with heavy inflows.

The locals and road users on the this highway appealing to the authorities to take the steps as early as possible to restore the bridge and resume road connectivity between the three States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter