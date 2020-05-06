Hiked liquor prices fail to deter tipplers in erstwhile Adilabad

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Adilabad: The hiked prices and scorching heat wave condition failed to dampen the spirit of tipplers as they formed serpentine queues to buy liquor across the district after a gap of 45 days on Wednesday. They practiced physical distancing and wore face masks when purchasing alcohol from wine shops.

The prices of liquor were increased by 16 percent and incidentally, erstwhile Adilabad district registered maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. These two factors could not deter the tipplers from making a beeline to outlets of wine in order to bag bottles of alcohol. They were visibly elated to find the alcohol sale which was stopped as part of lockdown on March 23.

Many tipplers were seen carrying several bottles of liquor and beer cartons. They covered their faces with handkerchiefs and towels as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus. They maintained physical distancing of 3 metres while waiting in the queue.

“Unlike in Andhra Pradesh, tipplers here did not swarm wine shops. They were disciplined and waited patiently for their turn, braving blistering heat wave conditions. The outlets saw sales throughout the day. Customers thronged the outlets in the mornings and evenings in the past. They recorded rise in sales by 100 percent in Mancherial town,” Inspector T Narender said.

Earlier in the day, the authorities of prohibition and excise distributed revised price charts of liquor to operators of wine shops. They explained certain rules to be followed while selling the alcohol. Policemen inspected outlets and ensured that the customers practice physical distance.

Adilabad district has 38 liquor shops, while Mancherial accounts for 69 outlets. Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts has 37 and 26 liquor shops respectively.

