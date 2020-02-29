Hilary Duff asks Disney to move ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival to Hulu

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Hilary Duff has urged Disney to consider moving her Lizzie McGuire revival series to Hulu, days after production on the show was put on hold. The 32-year-old actor is returning to the titular role that made her famous in early 2000s with the new show which has been set up at the company’s streaming service Disney Plus.

The revival will trace Lizzie’s journey as an adult in New York, where she now has the dream job, dream apartment and a perfect chef boyfriend but the insecurities of her teenage years have also followed her in adulthood. Duff took to Instagram to post her appeal to Disney, saying she remains passionate about the project but she believes there is a “huge responsibility” on the makers to create a show that will feel more “authentic” to the fans.

“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again,” the actor posted on Friday.

The new series, which was announced in August last year during the company’s D23 Expo, 0was put on hiatus after showrunner Terri Minsky left the project over creative differences with the streamer. In an interview, Minsky explained that her plan to make the show more “mature” was not in line with Disney’s vision which wanted the show to cater to its core base of family audiences.