Hilary Duff rubbishes report of having marriage troubles

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Los Angeles: Actor Hilary Duff had a funny reaction to the story about her marriage being “on the rocks”. Duff, who tied the knot with Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony in December, took to Instagram to rubbish the report.

“Apparently Matt and I are having trouble. He hasn’t told me yet,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, zooming in on the magazine report and tagging Koma in the video. Koma posted the video on his Instagram Story. The couple share one-year-old daughter, Banks. Duff is also a mother to son Luca, seven, whom she shares with former husband, retired professional hockey player Mike Comrie.