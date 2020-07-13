Hima Das: Golden Girl

By | Published: 12:56 am 8:13 pm

Star sprinter Hima Das became a household name on July 12, 2018 when she won the 400m gold at the Under-20 IAAF World Championships that year.

Hima became the first Indian to win a track gold medal at any international meet.

Dhing Express

Nicknamed the ‘Dhing Express’, Hima made her international debut at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after she had won the 400m race in the Federation Cup back home earlier in the year.

“Will never forget 12 July 2018 in Tampere, Finland when I became first Indian to win a gold medal in 400 m in the World U-20 Athletics Championship. Totally unbelievable moment it was. Again thanks to my coaches, Athletics Federation of India, Sports Authority of India, my family, friends and fans for their support.”

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

“On this date 12th July in 2018, Hima Das scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a GOLD at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship when she clinched the top spot in the women’s 400m final race in Tampere, Finand. She is practicing and working very hard,” Rijiju tweeted

Hima has gone on to be recognised as one of the most promising talents in Indian athletics.

At the 2018 Asian Games, she won two gold medals and a silver.