Himachal Pradesh lift handball trophy

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh clinched the top honours defeating Railways 20-10 in the final of the 50th Senior Women’s National Handball Championship held at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In a lop-sided match, Himachal Pradesh dished out a dominating performance to record a comfortable victory. Earlier on Saturday, hosts Telangana women won the silver after going down to Himachal Pradesh in semifinals. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud presented the trophies for the winners and runners-up of the tournament.

The Minister said the Telangana government is giving high priority for the development of sports in the State. He also revealed that Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) in collaboration with the State Olympic Association will host mini Olympics soon in the State. He appreciated A Jagan Mohan Rao, president of Handball Federation of India for organising handball competitions in the city for the last two years.

Pullela Gopichand, national badminton chief coach, is delighted with Hyderabad becoming a hub for handball. He suggested the young athletes to utilise the incentives and infrastructure provided by the government and sports associations to excel in the game. Later, A Jagan Mohan Rao thanked the Telangana government, the Indian Olympic Association and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the cooperation to make the event successful.

