Himachal Pradesh reports 12 fresh COVID-19 cases

“12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases stands at 14,008, including 4,112 active cases, 9,710 recovered cases, and 163 deaths,” said the State Health Department, Himachal Pradesh.

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 14,008.

While 11 districts haven’t reported any new cases since Saturday, the Sirmour district alone recorded 12 new cases registered in the state. Shimla has accounted for the highest death toll, 31, out of 163 total deaths.

With a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID19 cases, India’s COVID-19 case count neared 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 94,503, said the Union Health Ministry.