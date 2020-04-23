Himachal to bring back 105 stranded students from Kota

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government here on Thursday decided to bring back 105 students stranded at Kota in Rajasthan since the nationwide lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Thakur had also taken up the issue with Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla.

An Additional Commissioner rank officer will go to Kota to bring them back by ensuring standard operating procedure.

Many students are also learnt to be stranded Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh, and their families are demanding their safe return.