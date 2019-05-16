Hina Khan stuns in Cannes debut

By | Published: 5:23 pm

Television actor Hina Khan made a stunning debut at the red carpet of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival as she chose a sparkling gown by Lebanese designer, Ziad Nakad.Hina, known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wore the glittery grey gown with a moderate trail and a plunging neckline.

She completed the look with her hair tied back, minimal makeup and nude pink lips.The 31-year-old actor took to her Instagram account to express her excitement. She posted a black and white photograph of herself posing for the shutterbugs.Calling it God’s sign, Hina captioned the image: “Cannes 2019. The picture is just not ‘a’ picture. God’s sign. Shining star.”

She will also be a speaker at India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of the festival, which will run until May 25. The talk will be followed by the first look launch event of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War.