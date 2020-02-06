Hindi is connecting tissue of the country: EFLU Hyderabad V-C

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar on Thursday said that Hindi language is the connecting tissue which helps in building a collective consciousness of unity in diversity among countrymen.

Speaking at the inaugural of a two-day international seminar on ‘Hindi and Foreign Languages and Literatures: Global Perspectives’ organised by the Department of Hindi, School of Literary Studies, at the EFLU, Prof Kumar said that variations of Hindi language across the country indicated “the assimilative and adaptable nature of the language in its expansion and refinement”.

He called for the enrichment of language with euphemistic expressions which brings elitism and distinction to language. A language that builds on tradition, sustained by its culture, and is propelled by the communicative richness of its speakers will emerge as a global language, he said.

Dr Peter Sagi, Votvos Lorand University, Hungary, said that Hindi was one of the chosen languages of the European learners and was expanding very fast. Prof Arun Kamal of Patna University, Prof T Samson, Dean, School of Literary Studies, EFLU, senior faculty, research scholars, students, teacher administrators, and several delegates were present.

