Hindustan has won, Delhi chose its son: Sanjay Singh

By | Published: 1:43 pm

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday that Delhi has given mandate to its son and that it is a victory for the whole country.

His remarks came after trends of Delhi Assembly election results pointed at a comfortably victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Singh said that the BJP used “all its power, hate, money and energy in Delhi, but the people gave mandate to its son”, referring to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The people of Delhi gave a clear message that politics will be over issues. Kejriwal dedicated everything to the common people of the city. Congratulations to all of you. We are heading towards a bigger margin,” Singh said while addressing party workers at the AAP headquarters here.

Singh also reminded the people that Kejriwal, their ‘son’, was even called a ‘terrorist’.

“That day, Kejriwal had said that on February 11, his ‘family’ in Delhi will show that he is not a terrorist, but a true patriot,” Singh said, adding that Delhi has now proved that Kejriwal is a true patriot and Delhi’s son.

Without taking his name, Singh also took a dig at BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s remark that this election was akin to “India vs Pakistan” battle. “Hindustan has won,” Singh said before chanting ‘Bharat mata ki jai’.