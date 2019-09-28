Hire sooner in premier institutes

By | Published: 28th Sep 2019 12:10 am 11:51 pm

Several candidates with PhDs from IITs, NITs and other reputed universities are without jobs. A PhD from an IIT or an NIT should help them land a good job but there have been very few regular faculty recruitment drives in IITs and NITs. At present, there are 6,000 faculty vacancies in IITs and NITs put together.

Of late, some IITs and NITs have released recruitment advertisements. However, IITs and NITs call individually for the screening process – which is mostly a seminar presentation — and then after one or two months, interviews are held. This takes a considerable time for filling the vacancies.

It is impracticable for the candidates to go to each IIT and NIT for the screening processes. However, if the screening is done through a single-window process (either based on the score the candidates obtained based on the application norms or based on their quality of research publications), the individual IIT and NIT can call these candidates for interview. This will speed up recruitment.

Ad hoc Appointments

Going by the quality of research publications, a candidate can be appointed as a faculty on contract for two years or taken as a post-doctoral fellow. This would significantly reduce the number of quality candidates without a job.

These candidates can carry out quality research work and also be trained for teaching. Once the contract period nears completion, they can be called for an interview by the individual IIT and NIT through single-window screening.

The present system of ad hoc appointments should be done away with since this experience is not taken into account while hiring. The Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT Warangal, had selected five candidates as ad hoc faculty through a written test and interview. After six months, when the post of regular faculty was advertised, these candidates were not called for interview. One of the reasons is that teaching feedback from students is taken into account. Applicants, who were called for the regular post, do not need this type of teaching feedback. The quality of applicants for regular posts is much better than the applicants who are on ad hoc appointments.

The ad hoc faculty members are asked to teach some elective courses, which they had never studied in their UG/PG level. They are not given the regular basic courses since the senior faculty members teaching these courses are not willing to allow these ad hoc faculty to teach. Coupled with this, and due to teaching the course for the first time, the ad hoc faculty members do not get good feedback.

Cumbersome Applications

At present, each NIT and IIT have different forms of application. One has to type the whole list of publications as per the format. For each application, it takes a day or two to fill up the required data and the list of publications.

Here, a single format application for NITs and IITs would help.

Some of the candidates, who join NITs, move to IITs within a short span of time. Therefore, it is desirable that the selection for the IITs should be completed first, to the extent of at least 60% vacancies. Only thereafter, the recruitment for NITs should be held. However, it is highly desirable that the screening process must be is carried out centrally for all IITs and NITs. This will ensure transparency and better opportunities for meritorious candidates.

Each NIT and IIT asks for different areas of specialisation. For example, in the process control area, not many candidates are available in Chemical Engineering. A candidate, with a PhD from NIT, IIT or any other reputed university, given a period of two years as contract appointment, can get into the required areas of research. It is the quality teaching and research among the existing faculty members that drives the new faculty to carry out quality teaching and research.

Many candidates from the UG programme in Electronics and Instrumentation with a PhD in the same area are not considered for a faculty position in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering department. Not many NITs and IITs have E&IE department, as a result, candidates with PhD in the area of E&IE do not get a job, particularly in NITs.

Overburdened Faculty

During the last three years, the number of research scholars enrolled in IITs and NITs has increased manifold. In some of the private universities or engineering colleges, promotional prospects and research activities are not good and faculty members too are not treated well. There is no time available for faculty members to do research. Very few students (UG and PG level) are motivated to carry out research activity.

There are a few very good private universities but the intake of faculty is limited – the faculty, student ratio in these universities is 1:20/25. Whereas in NITs, this ratio is 1:12 and in IITs, it is 1:10. In State universities like Anna University, Osmania University and Andhra University, no regular advertisement is released for faculty recruitment. Besides, they lack transparency in recruitment when compared with the in IITs. The teaching load is also high and less funding for research is available in these State universities. The number of industrial R&D units recruiting PhDs is also not significant.

All IITs and NITs should coordinate in the faculty recruitment process in the interest of our nation. The Human Resource Development Ministry must initiate and monitor such a coordinated effort.

(The author is Emeritus Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT Warangal, and former Director, NIT-Tiruchirappalli)