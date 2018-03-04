Historic Monday for 16 villages on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: Monday will be a historic day for 16 of the 183 villages within the limits of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is all set to launch supply of drinking water through taps in these villages.

The 16 villages are Mammarajguda, Mariyapuram, Wadiguda, Sunrise Colony, Hakimpet, Singaipally, Antaipally, Upperpally, Indira Nagar WHSC, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bachupally, Pocharam, Nekhnampur, Annojiguda, Alijapur and Godumakunta.

HMWSSB has successfully conducted trial runs in Nekhnampur village in Rajendranagar mandal and Ilapur tanda in Patancheru mandal.

The State government had assigned the task of supplying drinking water through taps to HMWSSB to 183 villages within the ORR limits.

Accordingly, the board took up the Rs.628-crore project to supply water to these villages covering seven municipalities. The entire project is expected to be completed by October this year.

KTR announcement

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, while unveiling the pylon at Kompally last year, had said the project would be completed in one year.

“All the residents in the 183 villages will get sufficient drinking water at their homes,” he had said.

Taking up such a gigantic project was a task for HMWSSB as over 180 reservoirs had to be constructed, besides laying several kilometres of main trunk lines and distribution lines. But the board in association with private agencies has successfully managed the progress so far, and is gearing up to commence supply from Monday to 16 villages.

Focus is being laid on commencing supply in as many villages this summer to avoid any inconvenience to residents, officials said.