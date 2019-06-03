Historic Moula Ali arch damaged in Hyderabad rain

By | Published: 7:18 pm 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: The historic Moula Ali Kaman suffered damages when a portion of the 200-year-old structure collapsed due to the heavy rains on Monday evening. The Kaman is a gateway to the Moula Ali Dargah situated atop the hill.

According to local eye-witnesses, around 4.45 p.m, the top portion of the structure fell with a loud thud. The debris fell on a car passing through the arch resulting in damage to the vehicle as well, while the occupants had a miraculous escape.

Najid Jani, a local leader, said that as soon as the rains and strong winds began, a portion of the top structure of the arch collapsed with a loud sound.

“Luckily, no one was hurt,” he said.

Following the incident, the traffic police stopped the vehicular movement on the stretch as a precautionary measure.

The arch is a protected monument and a few years ago, the State Department of Archaeology and Museums had taken up repairs. Following a High Court directive in 2011, the authorities had also taken up restoration of the heritage structure. The restoration was a long drawn process with the authorities using lime mortar ad non chemical material to bring it back to its original shape.

Telangana Shia Youth Conference president Hamed Hussain Jaffery said although restoration works of the arch were taken up by the authorities, it continued to be in a rundown condition. “Sincere efforts are not being taken to preserve it. Authorities are looking at it as a hindrance and not from the historic angle. It has to be protected at any cost,” he said.

