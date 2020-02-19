Historic trench in Wanaparthy transforms into integrated market

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:49 pm

Wanaparthy: From an 80-feet trench dug by the Rajas of Wanaparthy Samsthan to protect their forts from invasions, to an integrated vegetable and meat market, the ongoing transformation of Harijan Wada and Pathakota localities of Wanaparthy municipality is a perfect example of how a simple idea of a District Collector can lay the foundation for changing the lives of the people of the municipality for the better.

The big problem in the municipality has been that there was no space to build an integrated market. Vegetable vendors have been squatting on the roads near the ‘Kamaan Chowrastha’ everyday, which has been causing inconvenience for the vendors, traffic, pedestrians and shopkeepers. Former District Collector Sweta Mohanty had observed that the only way to solve this issue was by using the L-shaped land (the 30-foot deep, 500-metre long and 80-foot wide trench) which had become an unofficial dump yard and an open-air toilet for the residents of two colonies for decades.

Soil was dumped to fill the trench to bring it to road level, and 50 stalls were built for a start, which were inaugurated by P Srinivas Reddy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. In all, Rs 90 lakh has been spent till now and much more work needs to be done, as technical sanctions for Rs 6 crore works to build more stalls were pending with the government. Towards the Harijan Wada, a new drain has come up, easing the age-old sewage problem in that colony.

Rooms of several people in the two colonies facing the trench were demolished, as residents had encroached upon it by a few feet. Swetha Mohanty had assured the Dalit women that those who had lost that encroached space would be given loans from SC Corporation to the tune of Rs 5 Lakh, to compensate them for the loss of living area, as well as to give them an opportunity to build shutters in their own space, which they could rent-out to vegetable vendors to store their vegetables and also to start some small businesses.

On Tuesday, the Dalit women of Harijan Wada submitted a representation to Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, requesting him to grant loans from SC Corporation for them, so that they could set up shops in the little available space and also to make them beneficiaries of the 2BHK housing scheme of the State government, as their space had shrunk and families had multiplied in the past couple of decades.

Though the design of the 50 vegetable stalls constructed is slightly faulty, some changes could be made to the structure, so that congestion of customers coming to the market could be prevented.

“As of now, this is a trial and error which the municipality is experimenting with. We are not allotting any stalls as of now and are keeping them open for all, so that the vendors first get used to the new market. Once Rs 6 Crore is sanctioned for more stalls to complete the constructions in the L-shaped land, the entire landscape of the area would change. Roads will be built, the drainage system would see a total overhaul and all kinds of businesses would come-up in this area, bringing about a socio-economic transformation of the people from the weaker sections living in this area,” said E Govindu, the Municipality’s Work Inspector working on this prestigious project, speaking with Telangana Today.

