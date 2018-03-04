History sheeter, aide held for Pahadishareef murder

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police on Saturday arrested Mubarak-bin-Abdulla, a history sheeter, and his associate Mir Shanoor on charges of murdering Mohammed Akbar (23). The murder was reported two days ago at Shaheen Nagar.

According to the police, the two reached near a hotel on bikes on February 28 and asked Abkar for some tablets usually used for getting intoxicated. They started searching his pockets and Akbar resisted.

“Abdulla got angry and forcibly took him to a secluded place on his bike with an intention to kill him. Shanoor followed him on his bike. They punched Akbar in the face and kicked him. They dragged him on the ground. Akbar lost consciousness and died,” police said.