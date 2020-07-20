History sheeter critical after attack in Hyderabad’s Kalapather

By | Published: 9:30 am

Hyderabad: A history sheeter was attacked by a few persons at Kalapather in the old city late on Sunday night. His condition is critical, the police said.

The man Shahnoor Ghazi, 28, a resident of Kalapather, was standing near his house when a few persons came and attacked him with a blunt weapon on his head. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where doctors are treating him.

The Kalapather police maintain a history sheet against Shahnoor Ghazi as he was previously involved in two murder cases and multiple other offences, including rioting and murder attempt cases.

“The man was attacked minutes after our police personnel checked his presence at his house on Sunday night. Our teams are making efforts to nab the attackers who fled soon after the offence. We will nab them soon,” said S Sudarshan, SHO, Kalapather.

A case has been registered by the police and investigation is on.