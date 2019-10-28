History sheeter detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Hyderabad: The city police on Monday invoked the Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act against Mohammed Majeeduddin Ahmed alias Shimlan, against whom a history sheet is maintained at Kamatipura police station.

Shimlan, who is member of the Aslam Gang along with his associates, was involved in multiple criminal offences including attempt to murder cases reported in May in Kalapathar and Falaknuma police station area.

“He has committed 14 offences and has been creating large scale fear and panic among the general public,” said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner, Hyderabad City Police.

The preventive detention order was executed on him at Central Prison, Chanchalguda, Hyderabad.

