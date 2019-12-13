History sheeter murdered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A history sheeter Syed Noor (37), was murdered by unidentified persons at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Noor was going on a motorcycle when a group of persons waylaid and attacked him with lethal weapons. He died on the spot.

Police suspect personal rivalry as a reason behind the killing. Two police teams were formed to nab the assailants involved in the attack. It was learnt that the suspects had surrendered before the police late in the night.

