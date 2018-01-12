History sheeters, repeat offenders in Hyderabad taken in custody

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Several history sheeters and repeat offenders were taken into custody while vehicles without valid documents were seized during a cordon and search operation by the South Zone police in its limits on Thursday morning.

The operation, involving over 300 police personnel, covered Allah Masjid, Dal Mandi areas in Bahadurpura and Kamatipura, Ganga Nagar nala and Ajah Khan Zehra areas in Santoshnagar areas. About 14 history sheeters and 12 members of three different gangs of Dal Mandi area were taken into custody.

“We came to know that they are in contact with the local rowdies. We are verifying their complicity,” police said.

Police also seized 40 vehicles, including two auto-rickshaws that had no valid documents. They will be verified with the assistance of the Traffic wing. Four daggers (Jambia) were also recovered from the open area of Dal Mandi, with police believing that offenders could have abandoned there on seeing the police.

“The operation was conducted to stop stabbing cases. Suspect sheets will be opened on people resorting to criminal activities,” South Zone DCP V Satyanarayana said.

Till date, South Zone police conducted such cordon and search operation at 33 places while more 15 places are to be covered soon, officials said.