Hit and run: Father, son die in Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Nalgonda: An elderly man and his son died in a hit and run incident on Narketpally-Addanki road at Annareddygudem in the district on Thursday. The victims were identified as Sirigiri Kondal Reddy(60) and Linga Reddy, natives of Anthaiahgudem of Thipparthy mandal in the district.

An unidentified lorry rammed into TVS moped, on which the duo were riding to Vattimarthi from their native place, after hitting a road side parked DCM vehicle from rear. After mowing down the duo killing them ont the spot, the trucker fled the spot with the vehicle, said the police.

Nalgonda Rural Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy said the overspeeding was the reason behind the mishap. Efforts were on to trace the lorry and the available CCTV footage is also being examined, said the officer. The bodies were shifted to district government hospital at Nalgonda for autopsy. A case was filed and the investigation is on. Actor Nandamuri Hari Krishna had also died in a road accident at the same spot.

