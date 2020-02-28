HIT: This edge-of-the-seat thriller keeps you guessing till the end

By | Published: 3:59 pm 4:12 pm

Seldom an investigative thriller in Telugu keeps you guessing till the end. And seldom, instead of the protagonist standing and thinking to find the clues out of nowhere, this movie pays keen attention to every detail in the crime scene. In the end, after all, it is the fragrance of` the attar that helps the hero in confirming the identity of the culprit, and with the help of the hard-earned hints, Vikram Rudraraju (Vishwaksen) solves the first case of his HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) in the movie.

Despite his post-traumatic stress and the haunting he faces every time he sees a fire, Vikram leaves no small detail to investigate a series of kidnaps which he thinks has a connection. Vikram’s temperament and an intriguing investigation against developing suspense bring the audience to the edge of their seats.

Vikram, a tough nut to crack, is an intelligent police officer who has his own style of achieving a breakthrough in complex cases. But an incident, the details about which will only be known in the sequel – HIT: The Second Case to be released in 2021, that took place earlier in his life keeps haunting him and disturbs his flow of work.

With the suggestion of his girlfriend Neha (Ruhani Sharma) who also happens to be his colleague, Vikram takes a sabbatical from work but his destiny had other plans. He returns to the job when he learns that Neha was kidnapped while solving another kidnap case of a girl named Preethi. When Vikram resumes duty, he observes a commonality between the two cases and starts solving the case of Preethi to know the whereabouts of Neha. How complex is the case and how Vikram handles the investigation is what HIT is about.

Debutant Shailesh Kolanu with a solid case in his hand leaves no stone unturned in engaging the audience. He meant business right from the first frame with absolutely no deviation except for the climax part where a subplot emerges out of the blue and which has a possibility of giving an unreal feeling.

A decent time was invested in developing the characters of the suspects during investigation. It is near to impossible to guess what clues come up next and which way the case will head and the suspense is carried well till the climax. And complimenting the thrilling writing part is the background score by Vivek Sagar which is equally thrilling.

As a no-nonsense cop Vishwaksen nails the role and his speed in the investigation is the catalyst in helping the movie to hit the target. Senior actor Bhanu Chander, Brahmaji, Hari Teja, Murli Sharma are some of the other cast in this tautly made movie which is just above two hours.

