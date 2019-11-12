Hitachi Vantara opens regional operations hub in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:07 pm

Hyderabad: Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, has opened its regional operations hub in Hyderabad, which will act as an innovation and global delivery centre for the Asia Pacific region.

Hitachi Vantara is expanding its presence in Hyderabad to help accelerate its global business in India, with its skilled workforce and regional prominence.

The centre of excellence will enable the company to connect and serve customers better, build local market expertise and deliver innovation faster.

The company plans to double its talent base in Hyderabad to better serve customers.

