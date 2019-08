Hitesh, Ronald star in Andhra Bank’s win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Left arm spinner C Hitesh Yadav took 5 for 19 while Ronald Rodrigues hit 84 not out to star in Andhra Bank’s seven-wicket victory over MCC in the HCA A1 & A2 Division one day knock out tournament that go under way on Friday.

In another match, Mir Jawed Ali (172) and Diwesh Singh (114 no) scored centuries as Sporting XI crushed Cheerful Chums by 396 runs. Deccan Chronicle also thrashed Sri Shyam by 273 runs thanks to centuries by Sai Vikas Reddy (162) and Yash Kapadia (106).

Brief scores: Pool I: MCC 151 in 46.4 overs (C Hitesh Yadav 5/19) lost to Andhra Bank 152/3 in 19.5 overs (Ronald Rodrigues 84 no, Srinivas Yadav 3/41); Ours 83 in 19.3 overs (KV Laxman 4/26, Akshay 4/28) lost to Classic 85/1 in 16.2 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 32 no).

Pool II: AOC 379/8 in 42 Overs (Sumit Singh 181, Mohit Kumar 60, Harsh Shankhpal 3/49) bt Gouds XI 72 in 29 overs (Sachinanad Pandey 4/10); Mahabubnagar District 320/5 in 50 overs (A Srikanth 74, G Ganesh 62,) bt Aggarwal Senior 148 in 34.4 overs (Kayyum 4/32).

Pool III: BDL 292/7 in 42 overs (B Revant 108 no, TP Anirudh 68) bt Deccan Wanderers 131/9 in 42 overs (Firaz 45); Nizamabad District 263/9 in 45 overs (Suraj Naik 99 no, P Namdev 3/34) bt Nizam College 104 in 24.2 overs (Lalit Reddy 4/29, Vamshi Krishna 4/38).

Pool IV: Continental 308/8 in 50 overs (G Sankeerth 120, Pratyush Kumar 74, Rakesh Nayak 70, Aditya 3/49, Mustaq Ahmed 3/47) bt Hyderabad Blues 116 in 35.2 overs (Akhil Rathod 6/29); Oxford Blues 212 in 44.4 overs (Bharatwaj 88, Sushikit 3/34) lost to PKMCC 213/2 in 40.2 overs (Venkat Karthik 115 no, Anirudh Kapil 73).

Pool V: Deccan Chronicle 431/3 in 47 overs (Sai Vikas Reddy 162, Yash Kapadia 106, Varun Goud 98) bt Sri Shyam 158/9 in 50 overs (Yash Gupta 68, Alankrit Agarwal 3/19); Khalsa 254 in 40.4 overs (S Vikrant 96, Syed Afzal 3/45, Sachit K 3/73) bt Elegant 218 in 46.5 overs (Divesh D 50, S Vikrant 3/22).

Pool VI: Brothers XI 153/8 in 48 overs (Harshavardhan Singh 45) lost to Evergreen 156/1 in 17.4 overs (Vikram Naik 108); CCOB 212 in 47.5 overs (Keshav 4/26) bt Galaxy 178 in 43.3 overs (Farham Md 3/34).

Pool VII: Vijay Hanuman 113 in 34.1 overs (Vidhath 5/26, Mohit Soni 3/21) lost to R Dayanand 115/2 in 26.3 overs (Deepansh 57); National 172 in 41 overs (Ameen Lalani 93, Md Mujahed 3/39, Md Ehtesham Ali 3/29) lost to Nalgonda District 174/4 in 29.3 overs.

Pool VIII: Ensconse 237/4 in 40 overs (Junaid Alin 86, Askari 65 no) bt Sayi Satya 105 in 28.3 overs (Syed Mehdi Hasan 3/14); Deccan Blues 183 in 41.5 overs (Mukesh Suthar 102, Rajiv M 3/20) lost to Telangana 186/6 in 41.2 overs (R Sushant 63, Abhay Swaroop 4/48).

Pool IX: EMCC 218 in 45.3 overs (Hunar Jain 5/46) bt HUCC 70 in 32.4 overs (Ajay Dev Goud 5/17); Kosaraju 140/7 in 25 overs (Md Azhar 66) tied with Sportive 140/9 in 25 overs (Swamy Naidu 71, Sai Teja 3/17).

Pool X: Cambridge XI 279 in 47.5 overs (J Mallikarjun 70, Arbaz Baig 3/52) bt Apex 91 in 23.5 Overs (Ashish Srivastav 5/21, Anuj T 3/36); HPS B 207/7 in 50 overs (Arya U 75, Mannaus 3/29, Harish 3/42) lost to Raju CC 208/6 in 41.5 overs (Taranjeet Singh 49).

Pool XX: Saleemnagar 239/9 in 50 overs (Syed Faheem 6/52) bt Pasha Beedi 174 in 41.5 overs (Tauqeer 63, Avinash 4/26); Sporting XI 486/6 in 50 overs (Mir Jawed Ali 172, Diwesh Singh 114 no, Himalay Agarwal 75, Wasil Sartaj 50) bt Cheerful Chums 90 in 30.4 overs (Tanay Tyagarajan 3/17, Diwesh Singh 3/31, Tanmay Agarwal 3/3).

