Hits and misses of 2019

By | Published: 8:56 pm

The year 2019 has seen a mix of many hits and a few misses as far as the Telugu film industry is concerned. For Victory Venkatesh, it turned out to be a good year as both his films — F2 and Venky Mama — became part of the highest grossers for the year. While F2 being a Sankranti release set the tone for 2019, Venky Mama, which released in December and is currently in theatres, closed the year in style for the senior actor

Besides Venkatesh, another hero who had two successful movies in 2019 is Varun Tej, who teamed up with Venkatesh in the multi-starrer F2. Despite being mired in controversy, his other film Gaddalakonda Ganesh minted money. Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, which released as a summer treat, not only gained in terms of box office (BO) collections but was also critically acclaimed.

Prabhas-starrer Sahoo, despite being panned by critics, turned out to be the highest-grossing film with over Rs 400 crore as earnings.The year which didn’t really favour biopics — Balakrishna’s Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu (two-part biopic on legendary NTR), Mammootty-starrer Yatra, RGV’s Lakshmi’s NTR couldn’t make it big, Priyadarshi-starrer Mallesham and George Reddy — a biopic on the OU student leader — received critical acclaim despite the meagre collections.

The Konidela family had good tidings in 2019 with Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama making its way to the top 10 list of highest worldwide grossers. And then came Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which went on to become the second-highest grossing film for the year.

While young heroes like Ram Pothineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Adivi Sesh and Vijay Deverakonda impressed the audience with their outings — iSmart Shankar, Majili, Jersey and Gang Leader, Evaru, and Dear Comrade, the leading ladies also had a good run at the BO — starting with Samantha who had a jolly ride with Oh! Baby, and Kajal Aggarwal whose Sita pulled crowds to theatres to Aishwarya Rajesh who impressed moviegoers with Kousalya Krishnamurthy. Tamannaah’s Abhinetri 2 did average business but helped the star retain her place in Telugu film field.

Some movies which were silent hits thanks to their taut storylines, surprise and fun elements include Mithai, Falaknuma Das, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL and Rakshasudu.The latter part of the year saw some decent films like Arjun Suravaram, Prati Roju Pandage and Iddari Lokam Okate.