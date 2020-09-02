Hitting right chord at the right time

Chitra Vyas gets talking about how her simple idea soon became a ‘healthy’ business choice

Meet Hyderabad-based Chitra Vyas, who is one of the many who have met with success in the online marketplace. An MTech degree holder who majored in Electronics, Chitra has been a seller on Flipkart. She originally wanted to take up a corporate job like many others. However, encouraged by her family, she decided to start something of her own instead.

Soon, Chitra became one of the highest-performing sellers on Flipkart in just three months and hasn’t looked back since then. During the recent nationwide Covid-19-induced lockdown, Chitra correctly anticipated that sales in the fashion category would decline. So, she pivoted her offering on the platform to include dry fruits as part of her portfolio. Since dry fruits were a part of the “essential” products allowed during the lockdown, Chitra was able to continue her business uninterrupted.

“After completing my education, it was difficult for me to find and a job. I always wanted to be independent. My parents were already into business and asked me to join them but somewhere deep down in my heart, I had a thought of starting something of my own which paved a way for SoftArt,” says Chitra.

Chitra was confident about the dry fruits business. “Pandemic made everybody health conscious and I knew this would help me in the best way if I step into dry fruit business, and the best thing is I was able to pay my staff even in pandemic which gave me more satisfaction as there are more than 20 members working for us and it was the worst situation outside where lots of people lost their jobs,” says the 37-year-old.

With her idea of adding dry fruits, Chitra became the best seller for big billion day in Flipkart. “It’s not that easy to reach highest position in an online store in today’s world. I was more particular about my pricing which made me stand apart from others,” says Chitra who has now completely dropped the idea of working in an MNC.

“I come from a business background but my ideas were different. I thought of getting into a peaceful job and also have some space for myself but nothing worked that great with me. I wanted to do something which gives me satisfaction and pandemic brought a lot of change in me. Instead of getting into the family business, I started selling dry fruits and the best part is my business was running even in a pandemic-struck world which was helpful for my family,” concludes Chitra Vyas.

