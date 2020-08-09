HKM-Hyderabad to celebrate Janmashtami with Covid regulations

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad (HKM-H) is celebrating Sri Krishna Janmastami festival at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on August 11 and 12.

However, in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation, the devotees are allowed only for general darshan and in strict adherence to the Covid regulations.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, said all festival sevas (rituals) will be performed internally by the archakas and devotees will be allowed only for general darshan of Sri Radha Govinda and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, a press release said.

Darshan will be allowed on August 11 and 12 between 8 am and 2 pm from 5.30 pm to 9 pm and all measures were taken at the temple with screening protocols like mandatory mask, thermal screening, social distancing, sanitizing. Devotees will not be permitted to make their offerings like flowers or coconuts, etc. and children and elders have been advised to stay at home.

