HLF culminates on a high note

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 7:45 pm

The 10th edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) concluded with much exuberance on Sunday. The talks began with the national anthem to commemorate the 71st Republic Day.

Festival director T Vijay Kumar read out the preamble to the constitution before initiating the event. He also expressed solidarity with the indigenous population of Australia on the occasion of Australia Day.

The day was packed with literary sessions and stage talks as people thronged the book stalls to find their favourite genres.

Award-winning Portuguese author Filipa Martins shared her vision of a good writer and said, “A good writer is one who has the ability to put oneself in the place of others and feel the situation before penning it down.”

She also narrated lines from Rabindranath Tagore’s famous poem, “Where the mind is without fear…”

Known for his efforts to save the rocks of Hyderabad, author Narendra Luther launched his new book Marvels of nature: Rockspace of Telangana where he describes rocks as not just an aesthetic delight, but also elementary component of ecosystem.

Unravelling the magic of history, Sydney-based author John Zubrzycki said, “Duty of an historian is to bring history to live. When I observed that there are few books written on Hyderabad, the rich princely State of India, I started writing The Last Nizam.”

Nature lovers basked themselves in a stage talk by naturalist Asiya Khan and Harini N alongwith T Balantrapu where the adversities of climate change were discussed. They appealed to the audience to be full of passion and frustration towards the crumbling state of environment today.

Food 4 Thought Foundation organised an award ceremony in the evening for the winners of their annual event India Reading Olympiad (IRO).

Their list of eminent winners included late Anant Pai, founder of the prestigious publication, Amar Chitra Katha as well as 4-year old Ayan Gogoi from Assam, who is one of the youngest authors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter