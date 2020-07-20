HMA holds webinar on protection from Covid

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) conducted its first virtual lecture meeting here on Monday on ‘Covid-19 and the Common flu: Distinguish and Arm yourself’.

“Till a vaccine is found, we have to ensure that we follow the regime of prevention every time, that is to stay safe and protect oneself and all those around us”, said Dr Vasanth Kumar MD, Senior Consultant Physician at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Speaking at the virtual meet, he highlighted the gravity of the situation today and the challenges faced by people during this pandemic, according to a press release.

