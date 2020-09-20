HMA launches industry readiness programme for management students

The first batch will start on October 10 and will be driven by Dr Sriharsha Reddy co-convenor of Student Development Committee of HMA & dean at IMT Hyderabad and Jaywant Naidu, convenor & founder Jaywant Naidu Associates

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) has launched industry readiness programme (IRP) for management students of Telangana and AP.

HMA president Sanjay Kapoor while launching the programme said, “Such a certification programme is an over pending requirement for the MBA students who pass out of government affiliated or government-funded MBA/BBA colleges and struggle to enter the new world of working environment.”

“This programme will emphasise on soft skills which every corporate looks as a basic requirement and is also required for the entrepreneurial journey. The programme will also cover corporate & startup success stories largely from the two States as case studies,” Kapoor added.

The first batch will start on October 10 and will be driven by Dr Sriharsha Reddy co-convenor of Student Development Committee of HMA & dean at IMT Hyderabad and Jaywant Naidu, convenor & founder Jaywant Naidu Associates. This will be a 42-hour programme stretched over two months for 50 students selected out of a screening process. The first batch of the programme will be conducted through an online platform.

