HMD Global unveils Nokia accessory line-up, enterprise service

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker gives up to 4 hour of playtime and comes with universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility.

By | Published: 9:50 am

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has introduced a new accessories line-up along with the HMD Connect Pro service for enterprises.

The Nokia-branded audio accessories include Nokia Earbuds Lite, and a brand-new Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker with an integrated microphone the first in the portfolio and new protective cases.

“We are proud to introduce an entire mobile open ecosystem of companion products bringing exceptional functionality in a familiar design that our fans know and love, all wrapped up in eco-friendly packaging,” said Alexander Lambeek, Global Head of Accessories, HMD Global.

The new Nokia Power Earbuds Lite offers 35 hour of playtime and comfortable design with intuitive touch control. The IPX7 certification makes the device waterproof up to 1-metre for 30 minutes.

“The original Nokia Power Earbuds are being refreshed with two new colours Polar Night, inspired by the Nokia 8.3 5G, and a fresh new colour Mint,” the company said in a statement late Tuesday.

The company also introduced HMD Connect Pro that offers an easier way for businesses to keep their smartphones and other devices connected across the globe in a secure and transparent way.

The service offers centralised SIM management, giving total control and fraud prevention, with securely routed real-time usage information, live diagnostics and troubleshooting.

“With over 600 networks across 160 countries, HMD Connect Pro provides full flexibility, transparent and extremely competitive billing and a simple yet robust SIM management console at rates that match your usage needs regardless of how many countries your business operates in,” HMD Global said.