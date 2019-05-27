HMDA cancels auction of two plots in Uppal Bhagayath

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has cancelled the auction of two plots in the Uppal Bhagayath layout as bidders failed to pay the first instalment of the bid amount within the stipulated time.

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 16 lakhs pertaining to the two plots has been forfeited by the officials. The two plots no. 32 and 33 are ad-measuring nearly 500 square yards each and the bidders had paid Rs 8 lakh each for the plot.

As per HMDA rules, in case, the bidders fail to make the first instalment payments before the deadline, the EMD of such bidders would stand forfeited and the auction for the particular plot will be cancelled.

“The plots will remain with HMDA and they will be auctioned again in the subsequent auctions. Fresh auctions cannot be conducted for just two plots,” said a senior official from HMDA adding that in the past too bidders had failed to pay the first instalment and auctions were cancelled.

HMDA had conducted the e-auction for 67 plots in the layout and had set April 23 as deadline for payment of first instalment to the successful bidders. The highest bidders had to pay 25 per cent of the bid amount as first instalment before the deadline and accordingly, all the plots bidders paid nearly Rs.158 crore towards first instalment.

The HMDA has allotted 60 days without levying any interest for payment of 75 per cent of the bid amount in the second instalment. After 60 days, simple interest charges will be levied and this will be varying for three months and six months.

Cashing in on the positive trend in real estate, HMDA was assured of getting richer by Rs 677.85 crore through the e-auction of 67 plots in the Uppal Bhagayath layout. The e-auction was conducted on April 7 and 8.

HMDA had fixed Rs.28, 000 per square yard as the upset price for the plots. While, the average bid amount was Rs.51, 516 per square yard, the highest bid amount was Rs.73, 900 per square yard and the lowest was Rs.36, 600 per square yard.

