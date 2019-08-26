HMDA to distribute 60K clay Ganesh idols in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: In order to reduce the water pollution on the account of 10-day Ganesh festival in the city, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be distributing free clay Ganesh idols in 33 locations in the city from August 28 to 30. Apart from these locations, idols will also be distributed by mobile vans in the city.

HMDA is distributing these clay idols to promote eco-friendly festivities in the city and about 60,000 idols are to be distributed to the citizens during the distribution programme.

Citizens can collect the idols at KBR Park main gate, Kalakriti Art Gallery, Greenlands, Press Club of Hyderabad, Gachibowli toll booth, NTR Gardens, Safilguda lake park, Peddamma temple, Shilparamam, Madhapur and Uppal, Mythrivanam, Necklace Road rotary, Lumbini Park, HMDA office and other places, said a press release.

Meanwhile, the lottery for drawl of plots in Thimmaipally layout will be conducted on Thursday at CSIR, IICT staff club, Hyderabad from 10.30 am onwards in the presence of those who were allotted plots.

All the plot owners, who were provisionally allotted at Thimmaipally, are requested to participate in the lucky draw of the lottery, said a press release.

