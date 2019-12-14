HMDA e-auction of plots at Uppal Bhagath phase II begins

By | Published: 12:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s e-auction of plots at Uppal Bhagath phase II commenced here at 10 am on Saturday.

Though there were slight technical issues initially for about 10 minutes, the auction is now continuing without any issues, officials said.

On Saturday, 58 plots covering 32821 square yards are going under the hammer in two sessions. HMDA has fixed the upset price at 30,000 per square yard.

Officials said the highest bid amount was Rs.61300 per square yard and lowest bid was Rs.31,000 per square yard. Finals reports of the auction will be declared in the evening, said a senior official from HMDA.

