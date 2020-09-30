HMDA expedites work on Balanagar flyover

Once opened to traffic, the structure will facilitate smooth flow of traffic in Balanagar, Kukatpally, Qutbullapur areas

Hyderabad: After a slow start, work on the Balanagar flyover has now picked up pace with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) setting itself a target to complete the work by November.

Once opened to traffic, the structure will facilitate smooth flow of traffic on the Balanagar main road, crossing Narsapur and Fatehnagar ‘T’ junctions. It will also ease traffic congestion in the Kukatpally and Qutbullapur areas.

Work on the flyover had hit a speed bump due to delays in land acquisition and traffic regulation among other reasons.

Now, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) completing the land and property acquisition and demolishing 356 structures, HMDA is expediting the civil works on a war footing.

As many as 176 girders have to be installed as part of the project. Of these, 93 have already been installed and about 60 girders are ready for installation. Similarly, of the 25 spans, six spans have been installed, a senior HMDA official said.

To avoid traffic inconvenience, all sub-structures like girders, pier segments and others were being precast at the casting yard in Khilaipally near the Ramoji Film City. Soon after completion of the sub-structures at the yard, they would be installed on the site.

“Works were moving into top gear but the recent heavy rains have slowed down things a bit. But we are on schedule and plan to complete the works by the end of November,” the official said.

The HMDA had made most of the lockdown and speeded up the work during the period. Works that would have taken about nearly three months were completed in a month.

Generally, it takes about 10 days for completing works pertaining to one foundation but taking advantage of the lockdown, the HMDA had managed to complete seven foundations in 30 days.

The HMDA is constructing the 1.13 km-flyover at a cost of Rs 387 crore, out of which Rs 265 crore is for land acquisition and the rest for civil works. The six-lane flyover will be 24 metres wide.

Entry, exit ramps for PVNR Expressway

The works on construction of additional entry and exit ramps on PVNR Expressway too are gaining pace with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) finalising the agency to execute the project and issuing Letter of Acceptance.

These up and down ramps will be coming up from pillar no 156 to 166 on the structure. They are being constructed to ease traffic congestion at Mehdipatnam and to facilitate additional entry and exit points on the Expressway.

The private agency, which constructed underpass and flyovers under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), will soon commence a study on shifting of utilities and other aspects for commencing the works.

Based on their recommendations, a decision will be taken by the government. As per the terms, the works have to be completed in nine months, said an official from HMDA.

