HMDA issues revised notification for land pooling

Hyderabad: After the State government revised the developable area share between the land owner and developer in 60:40 ratio, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) issued a notification for land pooling scheme covering about 700 acres spread over three villages – Lemuru, Bogram and Malkapur.

The land owners have already given their consent for the scheme and the HMDA has now issued notification to check for any objections and disputes and also to establish the ownership of the land.

Last month, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department issued orders revising the developable area share between the land owner and developer from the earlier 50:50 ratio to 60:40 ratio. Officials said the revised orders would benefit the land owners more compared to the previous land sharing practice.

Under Lemuru village of Ranga Reddy district, over 104 acres in survey numbers 482, 483, 485 to 488, 494 to 496 is being sought and in Bogaram village of Medhcal Malkajgiri district, 219 acres in survey numbers from 54 to 86 is part of the land pooling. Under Malkapur village of Yadadri Bhongir district, over 355 acres covers survey numbers 618 to 639.

If any person or agency has any disputes regarding title of the lands in aforesaid survey numbers, they can approach HMDA within 30 days. If there are no objections or claims, HMDA will enter into a development agreement with land owners.

During this 30 days period, HMDA would conduct survey for layout formation and the same will be disclosed to the land owners. After the given period, based on their consent, the final layout would be developed for plotting.

About 40 per cent of the land will be set aside for provision of nalas and other basic amenities. Later, the developed land will be shared in the 60:40 ratio between the land owner and HMDA, said the official.

