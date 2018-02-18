HMDA makes arrangements to receive fees under LRS

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: With the process of verification of applications under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) having been expedited, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has made arrangements to receive payment of the required fee and NALA charges from the applicants.

The HMDA Commissioner, T Chiranjeevulu in a press release issued here on Saturday said the applicants can make cash payments at the bank counter in Tarnaka office or also either through online, cheque or demand draft. To facilitate this, the LRS help desk would be available on Sunday.

Like on regular working days, the help desk staff would function on Sunday from 10:30 am to 5 pm to assist the applicants.

The applicants have already been informed about the fee to be paid through SMS, he said.