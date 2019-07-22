HMDA not empowered to deal with heritage structures: Govt counsel

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther on Monday, heard arguments inconclusively in the PIL filed against the proposed demolition of Erram Manzil. The bench directed the state to find out if any PILs were filed before the Apex Court seeking similar relief. Additional Advocate General J. Ramachandra Rao sought some time to find out the same. He was then asked by the bench to address the legal enforceability of Masterplan 2031, which was prepared by the HMDA in 2013.

Ramachandra Rao informed the court that as per the laws, HMDA was empowered only to prepare plans regarding investment and development, and not heritage buildings. Moreover, the HMDA’s territorial jurisdiction extended only to the city of Hyderabad, hence, it was not probable that the legislature would have conferred such powers on the authority. He then addressed the 1995 regulations dealing with the list of heritage structures, which had been incorporated in the 2013 masterplan. The regulations were prepared by a municipal body, which was empowered to legislate only on the matters mentioned in Schedule 12 of the Constitution, but the competence to deal with heritage structures was conferred on the State legislature, under Schedule 7, the Additional Advocate General stated. Hence, he said, the regulation was repealed in 2015 by a Government Order.

He also argued that Section 6 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, states that the repeal shall not affect any interest accrued under a law being repealed, unless a different intention appears. The Chief Justice, speaking for the bench, remarked that the government had not mentioned these reasons in the 2015 order which repealed the regulations, and was only making them up now. Moreover, the bench observed that Section 6 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, protects decisions made under a long-standing enactment which is subsequently repealed or struck down as unconstitutional. Ramachandra Rao contradicted the same and said that there were several Apex Court judgements stating the contrary, and when he requested time to submit the same, court adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

Plea seeking censorship for Big Boss 3 adjourned

The same bench adjourned the hearing in a PIL filed by K Jagadishwara Reddy seeking censorship for the TV show Bigg Boss 3, for its obscene content. The petitioner also made the host Nagarjuna, film actor, Star Maa channel, Central Board of Film Certification and others as party to the case. U Shanthi Bhushan Rao, advocate for the petitioner, argued that broadcasting rules prescribed under the IBFS Content Board & Certification Rules, 2011 were being ignored. But the bench remarked that the new rules had not been filed by the petitioner, and the court cannot rule in the absence of such rules from the record. The petitioner was directed to file the 2011 rules by the bench and adjourned the matter.

Appeal against election tribunal order adjourned

The same bench adjourned an appeal filed by Sameena Begum against an order of the Election Tribunal. The bench was dealing with a matter challenging the election of Renu Soni, who won from Ghansi Bazaar, in the 2016 GHMC elections, on the ground that she has more than two children. She claimed that the birth certificate produced by the petitioners was fictitious, and the Tribunal had ruled in her favour. The hearing was adjourned to the day the records related to the case are received by the court.

Contempt proceedings against anti-dumping DG

A two judge bench of the High Court comprising Justice P. Sanjay Kumar and Justice P. Keshav Rao, initiated suo moto contempt proceedings against the Designated Authority, Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd., seeking a writ declaring the letters issued by the Designated Authority in the remand proceedings in the Anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of 2 Ethyl Hexanol 2EHA having carbon no 8 from Saudi Arabia and Singapore, Isononanal INA having carbon no 9 from Singapore and EU, and 2 Propylheptyl Alcohol 2PH having carbon no 10 from EU, with regard to an earlier order of the court as arbitrary, illegal and contrary to the provisions of Customs Tariff Identification Assessment and Collection of Antidumping duty on Dumped Article and for Determination of Injury Rules 1995.

According to the petitioners, contrary to the directions issued by the court, the authorities had not been initiating an inquiry into anti-dumping activities, with the chemicals mentioned by the petitioners. The bench took strong objection to the language employed in the notification and the action in the proceeding to enhance the scope of the inquiry and on the said pretext, failing to deal with the anti-dumping allegations for the specified period.

