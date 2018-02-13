HMDA official under ACB scanner

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is making efforts to unearth diamond and gold jewellery allegedly hidden by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Director (Planning) K Purushotam Reddy in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The government had placed Reddy under suspension after a case was booked against him by the ACB under provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act 1988.

The ACB had also requested Bureau of Immigration (BoI) in New Delhi to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) at all immigration check posts in the country against Reddy as he was absconding after the case was registered against him. Sources said Reddy allegedly spent crores of rupees for his daughter’s wedding here. An original gift deed document worth over Rs 3.2 crore pertaining to an industrial complex at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Moosapet that was given to her was also seized along with the gold jewellery bills relating to her marriage, officials said.

As Reddy was absconding, officials had sealed his residence and affixed a notice on it as they were yet to search the premises to collect more information about disproportionate assets allegedly amassed by him.

According to officials, the document value of assets found during searches was approximately Rs 5.35 crore. However, the market value was over Rs 25 crore, which he allegedly amassed in the last eight years, after being booked in another DA case in 2009.