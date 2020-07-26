HMDA plans ‘Transit Oriented Development’ at Tarnaka office

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: With the relocation of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)’s head office from Tarnaka to Swarnajayanthi Complex, Ameerpet, nearing completion, efforts are now being made to explore the possibilities of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) at Tarnaka office.

The TOD concept at Tarnaka office is being planned to make optimum use of space and to generate additional revenue for HMDA. The present office at Tarnaka is a huge commercial complex spread over nearly two acres.

To this effect, consultants are being roped in to conduct a study and explore the scope for TOD. This is mainly being done to leverage the advantage of the existing Metro corridor in the locality.

The Tarnaka office is well connected with two Metro stations at Habsiguda and Tarnaka and there is scope for revival of land development as it will benefit HMDA with additional revenue generation, said an official.

The study will be carried out in two phases. While Phase-I includes preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) along with concept designs, etc, the Phase-II will cover measures for bidding process.

According to the official, Phase-I will be primarily focused on planning approach along the Corridor, market and financial feasibility study for TOD locations, traffic Impact assessment, projected land use patterns within the vicinity, estimated scope of revenue generation from TOD initiatives etc.

Meanwhile, the relocation of HMDA Head Office from Tarnaka to Swarna Jayanthi Complex is almost nearing completion with majority of the sections, including the engineering sections and others, shifting their work space to the new premises.

The HMDA sections will be occupying nearly one lakh square feet space in the complex and mostly by this month-end, all the sections like accounts will be relocating to the new premises, he added.

The move to relocate the Head Office from Tarnaka to Swarna Jayanthi complex comes in the wake of many people, especially applicants expressing inconvenience in reaching the office, citing distance factor. Further, there is lot of vacant space at Swarna Jayanthi Complex and HMDA intends to make good use of the available space.

