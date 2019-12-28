HMDA reaps big this year

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Sustenance is the key for development. And, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) financial sustenance came in the form of e-auction of open plots in Uppal Bhagayath layout this year.

The depleting cash reserves of the HMDA are assured to be increased by nearly Rs 1000 crore through the e-auction of Uppal Bhagayath plots conducted in two phases this calendar year. Already, the coffers are filled up by Rs 500 crore through the auction amounts and officials are confident of getting the balance amount as per schedule.

It started in April this year, when HMDA announced e-auction of 67 plots in Uppal Bhagayath layout. For the 67 plots, which went under the hammer in the first phase, HMDA got richer by a whopping Rs 677 crore. It had fixed Rs 28,000 per square yard as the upset price for the plots.

The auction evoked a good response as the average bid amount was Rs 51,516 per square yard, the highest bid amount was Rs 73,900 per square yard and the lowest was Rs 36,600 per square yard.

Of the Rs 677 crore, already Rs 500 crore has been received and the remaining balance is being paid in installments by the bidders with simple interest options that vary depending upon duration of loan, said HMDA Secretary M Ramkishan.

Buoyed with the response to the first phase, HMDA announced e-auction of 124 plots in second phase a fortnight ago. HMDA increased the upset price from Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000 per square yard for domestic plots and Rs 40,000 per square yard for commercial plots in the second phase.

Under phase II, a total of 124 plots were on offer, of which nearly 100 are domestic plots and rest commercial and multiple use plots. The plot size varied from 130 square yards to 18,733 square yards. All put together, nearly 1.59 lakh square yards went under the hammer during the three-day auction.

The average bid amount was Rs 45,811 per square yard in the second phase. Though, the average bid amount is relatively less compared to the Rs 51,516 per square yard quoted in the first phase, HMDA officials claim it is still good response.

Though there is slight difference in the average bid amount in the two phases, one must bear in mind that in first phase, multi zone plots were offered. Successful bidders could develop the plots as per their requirement i.e., commercial or domestic, and this fetched lot of interest, resulting in high average bid price, explained Ramkishan.

In the second phase, majority of the plots are domestic, which permits only development of domestic structures. This apart, some of the plots were not as per Vaastu as sought by prospective bidders during the pre-bid meeting. Perhaps that could also be a reason for difference in the bids. But on the whole, phase II also evoked good response, the HMDA Secretary said adding that the upset price was fixed at Rs 30,000 per yard and it fetched about Rs 46,000 per square yard.

Dismissing the speculations that bidders would evade payment of balance amount, he pointed out that already Rs 500 crore (out of Rs 677 crore) has been paid for the first phase auction. In the second phase too, Rs 40 crore has been paid till date out of the Rs 90 crore to be paid before December 31 towards first installment payment, he said.

No bidders would forego EMD and first installment payments. More importantly, HMDA is offering payment of balance amount in installments with 10 per cent simple interest up to 90 days (from the confirmation date), 12 per cent simple interest up to 180 days excluding initial 60 days and 15 per cent interest up to one year excluding initial 60 days, he pointed out.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter