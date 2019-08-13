HMDA replaces damaged flag with new one

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday had to bring down the national flag at Sanjeevaiah Park after a part of the tricolour was damaged due to strong winds and recent rains.

Noticing the damage, the officials pulled down the flag around 4.30 pm and hoisted a new tricolour. It generally takes 45 minutes to one hour for officials to pull down a flag and replace it with a new one.

The officials said the damage to the tricolour was due to rain and wind and to tackle situations such as these, five flags were kept ready in spare to replace immediately. Each flag costs about Rs.1.15 lakh and weighs about 80 kgs, said a senior official.

For the last couple of years, HMDA has been using Khammam-made national flag against the ones made by a Dubai-based private company and used initially, to keep the country’s largest tricolor fluttering at Sanjeevaiah Park.

On a trial basis, HMDA had used the national flag made by the Dubai company for couple of months. But, made of triple yarn polyester those flags could not withstand high breeze. Though it came with a UV coating, which prevents the colours from fading, it was found to be not only expensive but also struggling to withstand winds for long given its weight, he said.

The local made flag costs about Rs 1.15 lakh while the Dubai made flag costs Rs 3.20 lakh each.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter