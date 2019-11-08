HMDA set to develop land in three villages

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: To capitalise on the current real estate upswing in the city and suburbs, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has issued a notification for Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in Pratapsingaram, Korremula and Mokila villages spread over 2,000 acres.

After developing and auctioning Uppal Bhagayath layouts, HMDA is now keen on taking up similar exercise in these villages which will benefit both owners and the Metropolitan Authority.

In May and June this year, HMDA had issued a notice appealing to farmers in Pratapsingaram, Korremula and other villages to partner in developing the land and it has now issued a formal notification for the same.

The HMDA has identified 1,575 acres in Pratapsingaram and Korremula villages of Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal district and 456 acres in Mokila village of Shankerpally in Ranga Reddy district under the LPS. Clear titles and scope for reaping the benefits early are among the factors that made it identify the vast lands spread here.

“Interested land owners or farmers can approach us to partner in the scheme within one month. Farmers owning small bits of 2 kuntas or 3 kuntas can also join the scheme. There is no restriction on the land size,” said a senior official.

Further, gram sabhas will be conducted to explain the benefits of LPS which makes farmers or land owners a partner with HMDA in development and more importantly, they are not deprived of their land.

The HMDA serves as a facilitator and provides all necessary infrastructure and proportionately shares the developed plot with owners. The cost of planning and providing infrastructure is covered from the land itself contributed by each landowner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter