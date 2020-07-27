HMDA steps up plans to develop lands under LPS

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has intensified its efforts to develop land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS). It has issued a notification for Area Development Plan-cum-Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) covering 76 acres in Inmul Narva village, Kothur mandal and Veljerla village, Farooqnagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Already land owners in survey numbers 287, 293, 295, 296, 307, 309 and 325 of Inmul Narva and survey number 82 in Veljerla, Farooqnagar mandal, have evinced interest in the LPS and have given their consent.

The HMDA has issued a notification seeking objections or suggestions from persons or agencies having disputes regarding title of the lands in the aforesaid survey numbers, to approach the authority within 30 days. If there are no objections or claims, HMDA will enter into a development agreement with the land owners.

This is the second notification from HMDA. Last week, it had issued a LPS notification covering about 700 acres spread over three villages — Lemuru, Bogaram and Malkapur. The State government has recently revised the developable area share between the land owner and developer in the 60:40 ratio. Earlier, it was in the 50:50 ratio.

Buoyed with the orders, HMDA is intensifying measures for development of land under LPS. About 40 per cent of the land will be set aside for provision of nalas and other basic amenities. Later, the developed land will be shared in the 60:40 ratio between the land owner and HMDA, said an official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .