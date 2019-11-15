HMDA to conduct e auction of leftover plots

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is conducting e-auction of nearly 130 leftover plots in Uppal Bhagayath layout under phase-II on December 14, 15 and 16. A notification to this effect is likely to be issued on Friday.

Cashing in on the positive trend in real estate, HMDA earlier this year had auctioned 67 plots and was assured of getting richer by Rs 677.85 crore. HMDA had fixed Rs 28,000 per square yard as the upset price for the plots.

While, the average bid amount was Rs 51,516 per square yard, the highest bid amount was Rs 73,900 per square yard and the lowest was Rs 36,600 per square yard. Already, about Rs 500 crore has been submitted by the successful bidders and a few had appealed to the HMDA to permit balance payments in installments.

Following requests, HMDA is now e-auctioning the plots that were left out after allotments to the farmers in phase-I and those in the commercial layout. All put together, there are over 130 plots covering nearly 1.76 lakh square yards. The plots are expected to offered in 200 square yards to 3.5 acres bits.

HMDA is again roping in MSTC, a Central Government enterprise for conducting the e-auction of the plots. The last date for online submission of application is December 11. For more details, visit website: https://auctions.hmda.gov.in , said HMDA officials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.