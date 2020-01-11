HMDA to conduct LRS mela from Jan 13 to 25

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is conducting LRS Mela from January 13 to 25. The mela would be held on the mentioned dates from 3 pm to 5 pm on all working days at HMDA office. Applications pertaining to DPMS would be accepted from Friday and processed accordingly, said a press release.

