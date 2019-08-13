HMDA to develop parks in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: As part of its initiative to increase the green cover on the city outskirts, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to take up development of parks.

The Urban Forestry wing of the HMDA has taken the responsibility of developing vacant lands into parks in municipal circles. Based on recommendations of Medchal, Ranga Reddy and Sangareddy Collectors, authorities have already initiated measures for developing parks in 10 different locations.

“HMDA is spending a sum of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 1 crore on each park as there is a need for parks in vacant places in municipalities. Parks are being constructed based on proposals,” said Urban Forestry Director Srinivas.

