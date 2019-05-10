HMDA to develop plots under ‘Land Pooling Scheme’

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: After the success of Uppal Bhagayath, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is now gearing up to develop plots under its Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

HMDA has already issued a notification for the LPS, appealing to farmers and owners with a contiguous block of minimum 50 acres to partner with HMDA. Farmers or owners with small portions of land can form groups and partner with HMDA under the LPS and reap benefits of the scheme. The notification will expire by this month-end and there could be a possibility of extending the last date, depending on the response from farmers or land owners.

Why Land Pooling Scheme; What are the benefits?

Availability of land is going to be a challenge for taking up different projects, both public and private. In general terms, LPS can be explained as the process which facilitates in consolidation of separate land parcels, aids in planned development, and redistribution of land parcels. Above all, it provides a platform between government, private and community for urban land development. LPS promotes efficient, sustainable and equitable development in urban areas as per Master plan. LPS makes farmers or land owners to partner with HMDA in development and more importantly, they are not deprived of their land.

HMDA serves as a facilitator and provides all necessary infrastructure, including roads, water supply, drainage, electricity, open spaces, community service area and proportionately shares the developed plot with owners. The cost of planning and providing infrastructure is covered from the land itself contributed by each landowner. For instance, if a farmer gives 50 acres of land under LPS, depending on the topography, a fully developed plot is created. HMDA and the farmer share the developed plot area equally. If 20 acres of fully developed plot is created, HMDA gets 10 acres and farmers get 10 acres, said HMDA Director (Planning) K Srinivas.

LPS is very popular in Navi Mumbai, Gujarat and other places. In Gujarat, it is called Town Planning scheme and farmers and land owners are always keen to share their lands under the scheme as they are guaranteed of huge benefits, he said. Considering the benefits for both farmers and the government, HMDA is now working on developing huge areas of land under LPS, he added. Farmers and land owners willing to give their consent should write to the Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, Tarnaka, Hyderabad – 500 007 furnishing details such as khata no. survey no, mandal, village and district names etc.

