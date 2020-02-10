HMDA to recarpet PVNR Expressway

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: With summer approaching, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is gearing up to commence recarpeting works on one side (two lanes) of PVNR Expressway and has approached traffic police seeking permission to regulate traffic for 45 days.

HMDA has already completed milling and recarpeting works on one side (two lanes on NFDB side) of the expressway. The milling and recarpeting works were launched in summer last year and completed in July.

Due to the arrival of monsoon then, works on the other side were suspended and HMDA now plans to execute the recarpeting works and complete them at the earliest.

“We have written to traffic police seeking permission for regulation of traffic for about 45 days to complete the works. Once the permission is accorded, works will commence,” said a senior official from HMDA.

Last year, while executing the works, traffic was permitted only from Mehdipatnam to Shamshabad airport route. Those coming from airport into the city were made to take the road under the expressway. This time too, HMDA plans to replicate the same traffic regulation.

After the expressway was inaugurated in 2009, HMDA is taking up recarpeting works for the first time on the 11.6-km-long structure with a cost of Rs 9 crore. Works were planned to be executed in phases on the four-lane structure.

First, the two lanes from airport side to Mehdipatnam are being covered, followed by the two lanes on the other side.

The two lanes on the NFDB side were severely damaged and required complete recarpeting. However, the opposite two lanes are relatively in good condition save for potholes at a few locations. In case, traffic police insist for more time for according permission, potholes will be filled up as a temporary measure and followed by a complete recarpeting of the two lanes, he explained.

Last year, works had got delayed than the HMDA’s schedule due to issues in supply of bitumen. This time, officials claim that there will be no such issues.

